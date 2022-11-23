Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC – Get Rating) (NYSE:GSS) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.96 and last traded at C$4.96. 124,735 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 34,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

Golden Star Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50. The firm has a market cap of C$574.00 million and a P/E ratio of -49.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.96.

About Golden Star Resources

(Get Rating)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.