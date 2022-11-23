Goldfinch (GFI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $242,192.75

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $19.14 million and $242,192.75 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,646,895 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

