Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 31,400 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.58. 2,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,805. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.30 and its 200 day moving average is $285.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $179.96 and a one year high of $322.26.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

