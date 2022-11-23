Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Lumen Technologies worth $26,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Shares of LUMN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.79. 78,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,596,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

