Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $28.58 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $28,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.67. 2,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,283. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

