Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $29.27 Million Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,254,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,171 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 2.52% of Li-Cycle worth $29,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LICY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,309. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of ($1.97) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LICY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.