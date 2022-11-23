Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $38.70 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $38,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

