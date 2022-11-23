Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $33.02 Million in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 985,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $101,675,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,150,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Switch by 2,818.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,640,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,188,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,710,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,343,000 after purchasing an additional 631,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Switch

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,353,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,924,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,098.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch Price Performance

Switch Cuts Dividend

SWCH traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,716. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

