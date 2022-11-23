Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,595,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,616,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of MFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 46,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,231. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

