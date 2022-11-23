Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,043,188 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 260,186 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.94% of Umpqua worth $34,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Umpqua by 0.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 93,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Umpqua by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Umpqua by 0.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 280,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Umpqua by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 7.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. 3,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,296. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

