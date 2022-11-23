Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.85. 604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.14. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,120,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $7,780,391. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

