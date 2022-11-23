Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Trading Down 3.5%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is focused developing a 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico; and acquisition and development of wind projects.

