Greenleaf Trust Acquires 13,480 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,545,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,354 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHH opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

