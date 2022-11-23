Greenleaf Trust Acquires 725 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FMC opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

