Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $831,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 19.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $455.62 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

