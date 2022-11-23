Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,492,000 after buying an additional 1,422,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,910,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 589,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $321.48 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $179.96 and a 52 week high of $322.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

