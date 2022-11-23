Greenleaf Trust Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day moving average is $161.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

