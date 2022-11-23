Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,109 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $119,783,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.87. The stock has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

