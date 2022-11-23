Greenleaf Trust Purchases 883 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,322,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Stock Up 1.0 %
NVS stock opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26.
About Novartis
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
