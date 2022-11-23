Greenleaf Trust Purchases 883 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,322,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

