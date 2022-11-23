Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Bought by Toronado Partners LLC

Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,057 shares during the quarter. Grid Dynamics makes up approximately 12.9% of Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Toronado Partners LLC owned 3.50% of Grid Dynamics worth $39,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,055,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GDYN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. 3,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,732. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.02 million, a PE ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $203,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,127.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

