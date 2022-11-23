Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.68 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Grin has a market cap of $3.68 million and $605,557.33 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,532.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.51 or 0.00475128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00119159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00814018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00697336 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00239912 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

