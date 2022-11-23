Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Up 6.9%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.27 and last traded at $50.27. 15,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,215,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GH. OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

