GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys 44,252 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 13.2% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $858,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CME traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,407. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.