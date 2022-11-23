GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $254.39 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 3.9% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned about 0.88% of Illumina worth $254,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.24. 9,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

