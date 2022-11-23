Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 1,849 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,741. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.87%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

