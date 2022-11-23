Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ABB were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ABB by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ABB during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,592,000 after purchasing an additional 49,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 43,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,164. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

