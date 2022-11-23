Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $17.18 Million Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up about 2.0% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP owned 0.06% of TELUS worth $17,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TU. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the second quarter worth $186,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the second quarter worth $4,894,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 24.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 157,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in TELUS in the second quarter worth $25,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

NYSE TU traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 55,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,845. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.35%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

