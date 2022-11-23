Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $5.60 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after buying an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after buying an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,982,000 after buying an additional 641,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.92. 56,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.20. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

