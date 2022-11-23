Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 11,643 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 142,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 66.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

SU stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 189,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,216. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.