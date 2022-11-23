Guardian Capital LP Acquires 2,864 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,794 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $20,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.82) to GBX 2,922 ($34.55) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.47) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.86) to GBX 2,761 ($32.65) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,127.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 75,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,357. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.