Guardian Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 276,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WOPEY. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,667,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $11,789,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $10,511,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $10,464,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $6,436,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

WOPEY traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. 283,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,211. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

