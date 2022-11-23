Guardian Capital LP Grows Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,311,218 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,641 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 1.9% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $63,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.03. 35,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

