Guardian Capital LP Has $33.38 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256,682 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises about 1.0% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.21% of Teck Resources worth $33,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after buying an additional 318,294 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Teck Resources by 274.3% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 594.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Teck Resources by 32.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 262,177 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,497. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.