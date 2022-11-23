Guardian Capital LP Has $8.62 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after purchasing an additional 960,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

