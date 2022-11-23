Guardian Capital LP Reduces Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,388 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after buying an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,600,000 after buying an additional 139,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,567,000 after buying an additional 321,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.04. 11,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $309.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

