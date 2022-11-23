Guardian Capital LP Sells 228,510 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,510 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $16,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. 3,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,222. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Celestica

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

