Guardian Capital LP Sells 428,395 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428,395 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for approximately 1.5% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.11% of BCE worth $47,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.30. 24,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,743. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

