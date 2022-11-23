Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.32 EPS.

Guess’ Stock Performance

NYSE:GES opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $25.27.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GES. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Guess’ by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Guess’ by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

