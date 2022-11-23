Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Halfords Group Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of HFD stock opened at GBX 200.40 ($2.37) on Wednesday. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of GBX 123.90 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 374.40 ($4.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 171.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 172.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of £438.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.26.
About Halfords Group
