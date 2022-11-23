Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Halfords Group Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of HFD stock opened at GBX 200.40 ($2.37) on Wednesday. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of GBX 123.90 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 374.40 ($4.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 171.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 172.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of £438.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.26.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

About Halfords Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.