Harbor Spring Capital LLC Buys New Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,473,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,000. Chindata Group makes up about 2.8% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 22.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,033. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Chindata Group had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $154.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

