Harbor Spring Capital LLC Raises Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,118 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises 9.2% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of SS&C Technologies worth $37,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,352,000 after purchasing an additional 542,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 83.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,384,000 after purchasing an additional 388,721 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,180,000 after purchasing an additional 692,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. 7,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $84.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

