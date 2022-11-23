Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.56

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 2110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.

About Harbour Energy

(Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

