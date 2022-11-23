Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Jack Nielsen Sells 20,800 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,185,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,871,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,650,477. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Jack Nielsen sold 24,898 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,421,177.84.

On Monday, November 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $3,443,752.90.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,863. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. Research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRMY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

