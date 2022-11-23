Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Jack Nielsen Sells 20,800 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,185,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,871,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,650,477. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Jack Nielsen sold 24,898 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,421,177.84.
- On Monday, November 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $3,443,752.90.
Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,863. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HRMY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
