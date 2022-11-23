Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.80

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.80 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 120.10 ($1.42). Hays shares last traded at GBX 120.10 ($1.42), with a volume of 1,589,281 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Hays from GBX 190 ($2.25) to GBX 160 ($1.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hays Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,333.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hays Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a GBX 9.24 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Hays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

In other news, insider Paul Venables sold 74,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.38), for a total value of £87,172.02 ($103,076.76).

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

