Haywood Securities Reiterates C$4.00 Price Target for Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX)

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) has been given a C$4.00 price target by stock analysts at Haywood Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 135.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Amex Exploration from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of CVE AMX remained flat at C$1.70 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,703. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of C$1.45 and a 52-week high of C$3.36. The stock has a market cap of C$175.51 million and a PE ratio of -154.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.94.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.