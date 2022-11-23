HC Wainwright Boosts Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Price Target to $33.00

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KDNY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,050. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.10.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,967.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $70,037.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $245,967.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $221,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $436,556. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,785,000 after buying an additional 319,169 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after acquiring an additional 882,985 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 579,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 912,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,440,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares in the last quarter.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

