Head-To-Head Analysis: Oak Street Health (OSH) and The Competition

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Oak Street Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Street Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $1.43 billion -$409.40 million -8.09 Oak Street Health Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 28.73

Oak Street Health has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Oak Street Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 1 6 6 0 2.38 Oak Street Health Competitors 7 129 274 0 2.65

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oak Street Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus price target of $30.87, indicating a potential upside of 68.03%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 126.25%. Given Oak Street Health’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -26.04% -1,883.59% -26.05% Oak Street Health Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Street Health’s peers have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oak Street Health peers beat Oak Street Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

