Head-To-Head Review: AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) versus Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sunworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get AER Energy Resources alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Sunworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunworks $101.15 million 0.80 -$26.63 million ($1.14) -2.02

Analyst Recommendations

AER Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AER Energy Resources and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sunworks has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 139.13%.

Profitability

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Sunworks -24.77% -48.58% -31.77%

Risk and Volatility

AER Energy Resources has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About AER Energy Resources

(Get Rating)

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler's; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Sunworks

(Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for AER Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AER Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.