Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 21.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 96.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,565 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,627,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,949,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 63.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $82.94 and a 1 year high of $256.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

