Helical plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.05 (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HLCL opened at GBX 348 ($4.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £429.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.96. Helical has a 52 week low of GBX 292.25 ($3.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 472.50 ($5.59). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 330.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 371.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.82.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.43) price objective on shares of Helical in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

In other news, insider Richard Cotton bought 15,000 shares of Helical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($60,305.07).

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

